Barun Sobti Not Replacing Ankit Gupta In Terre Ho Jaayein Hum With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Deets Inside

News of Ankit Gupta’s exit from the upcoming series Terre Ho Jaayein Hum with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary created a huge buzz on the internet. Owing to this, the speculations about Ankit and Priyanka’s breakup also resurfaced. In contrast, Asur actor Barun Sobti joined the show as the new lead. However, as per the latest updates, Barun Sobti is not replacing Ankit Gupta on the show with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

A source close to Barun Sobti dismissed the rumors of the actor replacing Ankit Gupta. The source stated, “These rumors are completely baseless and false. Barun is in fact shooting for his next project, which is a film with a very big filmmaker.”

Ankit confirmed his exit during a chat with Bollywood Bubble. He said, “Yes, I backed out of the project with Ravi-Sargun. I don’t think I would be able to commit to that project right now. Maybe I need some time for myself to rejuvenate and recharge.”

Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary recently unfollowed each other on Instagram, which further fueled their breakup rumours. However, the couple has left fans confused as they didn’t delete each other’s photos together. Lovingly called ‘Priyankit,’ fans are hoping everything is well between the couple.

It will also be interesting to see who joins Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for the upcoming series Terre Ho Jaayein Hum by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata.