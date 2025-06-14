TV Actor Ankit Gupta Warns of Legal Consequences Over False Narratives

Popular TV industry actors Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary made a lot of headlines with their chemistry in the show Udaariaan and Bigg Boss 16. The pairing of the two was well liked by the fans. After Bigg Boss, the two were always seen together.

However, some time ago, news of a breakup between the two came to light when both of them unfollowed each other on social media. Meanwhile, recently Ankit Gupta was spotted with a mystery girl, after which various rumors started spreading on social media.

As soon as this video went viral, various reactions started coming among the fans. Someone said, “This is the reason why Priyanka unfollowed him. The man played the victim card and put all the fault on him, but the truth came out one day.” Another user wrote, “Priyanka spent two and a half years with Ankit and had a backup plan ready. Now that her plan B is confirmed, she has separated.” Some fans also supported Ankit and said, “There is no need for any defence here because there is nothing wrong with this.”

Amidst all these rumours and controversies, Ankit Gupta has now broken his silence by posting a long note on social media. He has warned those who spread false news of legal action. Ankit wrote in his Instagram post, “There comes a point where silence starts to feel like consent – and I’m no longer okay with that.

Over the past few months, l’ve seen countless stories, edits, and assumptions being made about my personal life — with no truth, no context, and absolutely no respect for boundaries. The recent attempt to link me with someone I don’t even know, just because they appeared in the same frame, is not just absurd — it’s disturbing.

“Let me say this clearly:

I am a private person. What I choose to share, I share with intention. But what I will not accept is this growing culture of inventing narratives, linking me with strangers, or using my name and face to gain views, likes, and attention.”

“This isn’t just about one video — it’s about the consistent invasion of privacy, the baseless gossip, and the total lack of accountability from people who post or forward this content without a second thought.

From this point on, any individual or platform spreading false, defamatory, or invasive content about me will be met with legal action – including defamation cases.

Having a public life does not mean my dignity is public property.”

“So let’s be clear: I’m not here to play along, I’m here to protect what’s mine. So before you publish or forward anything — ask yourself: is it real, is it respectful, or is it just nonsense?”

Talking about the work front, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary were last seen together in the TV show Udaariaan. Ankit has got a tremendous fan following even after Bigg Boss 16.