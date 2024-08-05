StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist 4th August: Udne Ki Aasha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Maati Se Bandhi Dor

StarPlus shows continue to top the TRP charts with new storylines and unexpected twists. Today, we have gathered all the major updates from Udne Ki Aasha and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Maati Se Bandhi Dor in one place.

1) Udne Ki Aasha

In the upcoming episode, Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) exposes Renuka to everyone. Sachin reveals that Renuka has kept property papers on the mortgage without telling anyone. Later, Sailee (Neha Harsora) also digs at Renuka, calling out her hypocrisy for calling her unlucky and mean stuff. While Renuka remains silent, she feels very bad. But Sachin taunts Renuka as she didn’t ask her husband before taking such a big step. On the other hand, Sailee decides to support her and get her out of this trap.

2) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Poddar ladies dress as Marathi Mulgi as Kaveri’s friend invites her for Mangla Gauri pooja. Abhira, Kaveri, Ruhi, and all the ladies wear Maharashtrian Nauvari sarees. During puja, Kaveri’s friend also organizes a competition to test who the perfect Bahu is, and Abhira wins. On the other hand, gents turn themselves into ladies wearing lehenga and hide their faces with choli. Abhira and Armaan also indulge in romantic dance. In contrast, Abhira and Ruhi give tough competition during the dance jugalbandi.

3) Maati Se Bandhi Dor

In the surprising turn of events, Vaijanti (Rutuja Bagwe) takes a bullet on her, which was meant for Ranvijay (Ankit Gupta). Soon, Ranvijay takes Vaijanti to the hospital. After trying for some time, the doctor declares her dead. But Ranvijay doesn’t accept this and asks the doctors to try again and again furiously. Witnessing Vaijanti’s not responding, Ranvijay cries bitterly and begs her to wake up.