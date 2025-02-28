Maati Se Bandhi Dor’s Rutuja Bagwe Shoots Last Episode, Expresses Gratitude

Star Plus, one of the popular shows, Maati Se Bandhi Dor, is all set to go off-air soon. Featuring Rutuja Bagwe and Ankit Gupta in the lead roles, the show won millions of hearts but eventually failed to maintain the pace in terms of numbers, leading to its end. Actress Rutuja Bagwe shoots her final episode she dropped a behind-the-scenes glimpse with a gratitude note.

Taking to her Instagram story, Rutuja uploaded a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the Maati Se Bandhi Dor sets. The photo shows the big poster of the show with the production house name Sobo Films Holding PVT LTD. In her text, she revealed that the actress is today, on the last day of February, i.e., 28 February, and she is shooting for the last episode: “Last day of the shoot (with. an emotional emoji).” Simultaneously, she expressed her gratitude for this big opportunity and wrote, “#forevergrateful.”

Maati Se Bandhi Dor is a Star Plus show produced by Sobo Films Holding PVT LTD. It stars Rutuja Bagwe and Ankit Gupta. The show initially received good TRP ratings but eventually couldn’t maintain the pace. It chronicles the story of a hard-working girl who struggles to improve her family’s life, set in a Maharashtrian backdrop.

Are you a fan of the Maati Se Bandhi Dor show? Will you miss the show once it ends? Tell us in the comments.