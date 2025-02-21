Ankit Gupta & Rutuja Bagwe’s Maati Se Bandhi Dor To Shoot Last Episode On This Date

Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor will soon end. Featuring Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe in the lead roles, the show initially garnered massive love from the audience, but as the days passed on a final call, it failed to maintain its charm in terms of TRP ratings. Though the show offered a new and unique story, it couldn’t compete to maintain the pace after the recent plot change, leading to its decline.

Earlier, the show was reported to go off-air soon, and now the last episode shoot date is out. According to reports by Saas Bahu Aur Beetiyan, the final episode will be shot on 28 February 2025. After this, the cast will bid farewell to the show. The show chronicles the story of a hardworking woman struggling to improve her family’s life in a small town in Maharashtra.

With the news of the last episode shoot, undoubtedly, lead characters Vaiju and Rannvijay’s fans will likely be disappointed. On the other hand, in the television world, it has become a tough struggle to maintain viewership and stay relevant as every year, several shows are made, but due to low TRP ratings, they are shut down within a few months. The Star Plus show is produced by Sobo Films. The show first aired on 27 May 2024; however, within a year, the show has come to an end.