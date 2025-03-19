Alleged Fallouts: Unfollowing Each Other – A New Trend in the TV Industry?

In recent times, the trend of celebrities unfollowing each other on social media has sparked speculation about their relationships. Whether it’s close friends, rumored couples, or co-stars, unfollowing has become a subtle yet impactful way of signaling a possible fallout.

Here are some of the duos who have recently made headlines for alleged rifts:

Jannat Zubair and Mr. Faisu – The duo, known for their strong friendship and collaborations, have unfollowed each other on social media, leading fans to speculate about a fallout.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta – This pair, adored by fans for their on-screen chemistry and off-screen camaraderie, has also unfollowed each other, fueling breakup rumors.

Aditi Sharma and Abhineet – The couple has headed for a divorce and have hence obviously unfollowed each other after a brief and allegedly unhappy marriage.

Unnati Tomar and Digvijay Singh Rathee – Their social media behavior has changed, with both distancing themselves online, leading to speculation.

Akriti Negi and Jashwant Bopanna – Fans noticed a sudden shift when the two stopped engaging with each other’s posts and eventually unfollowed each other.

Bhavika Sharma and Avinash Mishra – Their bond seemed strong, but recent social media activity has left fans wondering if they’ve parted ways especially after the latter’s closeness to Eisha Singh.

While some of these unfollowings may confirm the end of relationships or friendships, others leave room for speculation. In the entertainment industry, where relationships are always in the spotlight, social media activity often serves as an indirect statement. Whether intentional or coincidental, unfollowing seems to be the new way of announcing distance, leaving fans curious and eager for answers.