Ankit Gupta Exits, Barun Sobti Enters In Terre Ho Jaayein Hum

Ankit Gupta is all over the headlines as the actor exited from the upcoming show Terre Ho Jaayein Hum. The actor was supposed to feature as the lead alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and his decision to back out has sparked rumors of their breakup. The breakup rumours have been making a buzz for the last few days, and with the latest developments, it seems there is something fishy.

However, as Ankit decides to exit from the show backed by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata, popular TV actor Barun Sobti is likely to join Priyanka now. Barun has appeared in projects like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Asur, Kohrra, and others.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ankit Gupta confirmed his exit, highlighting that he is not ready at the moment as he wants some time for himself. Also, he denied Khatron Ke Khiladi this year. He said, “Yes, I backed out of the project with Ravi-Sargun. I don’t think I would be able to commit to that project right now. Maybe I need some time for myself to rejuvenate and recharge. As I said, that’s probably why I won’t do Khatron Ke Khiladi this year either. I’m just taking time for myself, so I’m not thinking about work at the moment.”

Ankit Gupta last appeared in Mati Se Bandhi Dor alongside Rutuja Bagwe, which aired on Star Plus and was produced by Sobo Films Holding PVT LTD. The show ended almost ten months after its release.