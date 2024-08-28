Television | TV News

Maati Se Bandhi Dor actor Ankit Gupta is presently hospitalized, and is suffering from a bout of viral fever, cold and cough. Here are details on his well-being and recovery stage.

Maati Se Bandhi Dor the Star Plus show produced by Sobo Films has Ankit Gupta playing the lead. He plays the role of Ranvijay Mohite Patil in the show. We have been enjoying the story plot which has been giving audiences a lot of twists and intriguing moments. The complexities in the relationships of Ranvijay, Vaiju and Jaya are being explored as of now. Meanwhile, Ankit Gupta has taken ill and has been admitted to the hospital.

Ankit recently put up a picture of him having to go through an IV drip process. The clip has his hand picture, where he is undergoing the IV drip, and this news left his fans and well-wishers worried about the actor’s well-being.

Ankit has been admitted to the hospital after suffering a bout of viral fever, with a cold and cough. He is on the path to recovery and will soon be back on the set of his show, is what we hear.

You can check his Instagram story here.

Courtesy: Instagram

Are you all worried about Ankit Gupta’s health? We are sure Ankit will soon provide us with good news of being well again, and back to the pink of his health.

As of now, we offer him wishes for a speedy recovery!! And so are his fans for sure!!