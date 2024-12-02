Exclusive: Raghav Tiwari to enter Star Plus’ Maati Se Bandhi Dor

Noted actor Raghav Tiwari who is known for his roles in projects Hamariwali Good News, Sirf Tum, The Trial, The Jengaburu Case etc, will soon enter the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor. Produced by Sobo Films, the show has seen a new phase in the story track where Vaiju (Rutuja Bagwe) has moved on from her heartbreak and separation from her family, including Ranvijay (Ankit Gupta). Vaiju has empowered herself with the courage to deal with the world. She has taken over the task of being a bodyguard. Meanwhile, the Mohitepatil family has been looking for Vaiju everywhere. At this juncture of the story, actor Raghav Tiwari will be seen entering the show.

Vaiju has joined the Special Force and is given the task of saving lives. She is assigned the special task of being Vasundhara Mohitepatil’s bodyguard for the upcomong elections. She has decided to not reveal her identity even while doing her duty.

We at IWMBuzz.com have heard of Raghav Tiwari joining the show in an interesting role.

As per a reliable source, “Raghav will play a very interesting character, and will change a lot of existing dynamics in the plot. This will be a game changer of a character.”

We buzzed Raghav but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not et revert till we filed the story.

