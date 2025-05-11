Avneet Kaur Vs Chahat Pandey: Who Wore The Simple Slip Backless Maxi Dress Better?

When it comes to fashion, Avneet Kaur always keeps her best foot forward, whether embracing her look in traditional attire or creating a buzz with her western and bold looks. Chahat Pandey is different from Avneet as she often prefers to wear traditional outfits which always steal the spotlight. However, this time, the actress wore a western backless maxi dress that defines the vacation vibe. Both Avneet and Chahat’s maxi dress are similar, which draws a comparison to who wore it better.

Avneet Kaur In Simple Slip Backless Maxi Dress

The gorgeous Avneet wore a simple green maxi dress that looks plain but the cut-out and backless pattern add a sizzling touch. The slip blouse with square neckline with ruched bodice defines the actress’s curves while the backless detail adds a glamor touch. The long skirt with ‘ghera’ creates a flowy look, making it easy and breezy. She styled her look with colorful earrings and golden bangles. And her glossy red lips with an open hairstyle and pink cheeks made Avneet look pretty.

Chahat Pandey’s Simple Slip Backless Maxi Dress

For her vacation chill, Chahat wore a yellow maxi dress that gave her a sunny vibe. Like Avneet, the Bigg Boss 18 contestant also looked sizzling with the slip pattern and backless detail. However, Chahat picked a pearl necklace and shiny white flower-shaped earrings, giving her playful vibes. The pearl bracelet in one hand and wristwatch in the other added sophistication. Leaving her long hair open with minimal makeup and pink lips, she looked like a Barbie doll.

Comparing Avneet Kaur and Chahat Pandey, we cannot choose anyone who wore the simple slip backless maxi dress better because both did a great job, combining minimalism with style in different colors. Whose look did you like?