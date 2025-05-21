Yuvika Chaudhary on Postpartum Depression: ‘Loving yourself is the most important thing’

Yuvika Chaudhary spoke very honestly about the emotional challenges that came after motherhood. She openly shared her thoughts on postpartum depression, self-love and practical life. She also gave an update on her career and relationship with Prince Narula.

In a conversation with Galatta India, she told how her life changed completely after becoming a mother. Yuvika said, ‘Some go less, some go more… I have also gone through postpartum depression.’

Even outside the world of glamour and cameras, Yuvika Chaudhary’s life has seen many ups and downs. She told that during this time she started talking to herself, explained to herself that she does not have to become dependent on anyone.

Yuvika says, ‘I have to take care of myself.’

Increasing responsibilities after the arrival of the child and the fear of losing oneself. Yuvika also said that when a woman becomes a mother, a lot of responsibilities suddenly come into her life. In such a situation, it becomes very important to take care of yourself and love yourself.

She says, ‘Self-love is important. The most important thing is that you love yourself.’

Yuvika clearly said that people love her a lot, but she wants a practical and balanced life. ‘Do not expect anything. Everyone loves me, but I want a practical life.’

Yuvika Chaudhary was last seen in 2022’s Cyber Vaar, and currently, she’s embracing motherhood.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, who tied the knot in 2018, are one of the most loved couples on TV. Fans love their chemistry not only onscreen but also in real life. Now that both of them have become parents, their life has entered a new phase, where along with love, responsibilities have also increased.

These words of Yuvika are an inspiration for every woman who forgets herself after becoming a mother. Her message that ‘loving yourself is the most important’, really makes everyone think.