After Deepika Padukone, Yuvika Chaudhary shares dreamy images from pregnancy photoshoot

Social media was set ablaze yesterday when actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dropped images from their pregnancy photoshoot. They were adorable, dreamy and sensational.

And now, joining suit is none other than TV actor, Yuvika Chaudhary. The actor, who also announced her pregnancy a few months ago with husband, Prince Narula went on to share a series of dreamy images of herself from her pregnancy photoshoot. Her radiance in those images was evident and she looked resplendent.

The first three images saw her dressed in a white gown as she held her baby bump while being captured candidly surrounded by flowers, and even holding a bouquet in the third one. The last two had her almost adopt a part vibe of sorts as she wore a nude colored gown with silver bling design and choker design.

What’s also particularly peculiar about these images is that Chaudhary has her eyes closed in all of them. She did not caption the images with words and instead just put a heart emoji with an evil eye emoji.

When it comes to her work front, Chaudhary has been rather inactive for a while where she was last seen in the web series, Roohaniyat and the TV show, Cyber Vaar.

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula first met in Bigg Boss Season 9, and after a topsy-turvy time in the show in terms of their relationship, they finally went on to make it official and were dating each other for several years before tying the knot finally on 12th October 2018. The couple has then participated in several reality shows as well even winning Nach Baliye 9 in 2019 with Narula.