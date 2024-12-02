Tension Brews Between Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary After Delivery Vlog

Television stars Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, who became parents to a baby girl on October 19, seem to be facing turbulence in their marriage, following a recent social media exchange.

On December 1, Yuvika shared an emotional vlog, taking her followers through the events of her delivery day. In the video, she recounted how she waited to be admitted to the hospital until Prince could join her, as he had a brief break from his work commitments. She explained that she wanted him by her side during the important moment. Additionally, Yuvika shared a screen recording of a video call with Prince, updating him about her hospital admission, and mentioned that she had also informed his family about the delivery date.

However, Prince Narula’s response on Instagram suggested a rift between the couple. The reality TV star took to his Instagram stories with a cryptic message, writing, “Kuch log vlogs main jhoot bol ke sache ban jate hain. Or kuch log chup reh kar galat sabit ho jate hain. Is zamane main rishte se zaida vlog imp hai. Sad.” (Some people lie in vlogs to look genuine, while others remain silent and end up being misunderstood. In today’s world, vlogs seem more important than relationships).

An hour later, he shared a video of a social media influencer discussing the value of silence for mental peace, captioning it with “So true.” These posts fueled speculation that there may be underlying tension between the couple.

The situation appears to stem from earlier statements by Prince, who had claimed that Yuvika did not inform him or his family about the delivery date. Yuvika’s vlog contradicts this by showing her efforts to communicate with him and his family. Fans have since been left curious about the true nature of the disagreement, though neither Yuvika nor Prince has publicly commented on the matter further.

While the couple’s followers are eager for clarification, it remains to be seen how this situation will unfold. For now, Prince and Yuvika’s relationship appears to be under public scrutiny, with both sides offering differing perspectives on the events leading up to their baby’s birth.