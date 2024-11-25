Prince Narula Reveals Daughter’s Name On His Birthday: Is His Disappointment With Yuvika Chaudhary A Publicity Stunt?

Prince Narula recently made it to the headlines as he received backlash from the people for not being present during Yuvika’s delivery. To prove his innocence, the Roadies Gang leader recently revealed that his wife, Yuvika Chaudhary, didn’t inform him about the delivery. Amidst the sensational buzz, the actor revealed his daughter’s name on his 34th birthday. Read more to find out Prince and Yuvika’s daughter’s name and whether Yuvika’s not informing Prince about her delivery was false, just a publicity stunt.

On 25 November, Prince shared a post featuring photos with his little princess, a baby girl who was born on 19 October 2024. With his birthday post, the actor expressed his love for his daughter and also revealed her name i.e Prileen. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAPA. Dil tu jaan tu jad tah mai jeena mere jeen di vaja tu happy birthday mera bachu papa apko 30 min milne k liye roadies chod k aye 14 hours ka road travel 3 hours ke flight sab bhul gya apko dakh kar papa ke jaan ho app betuuuuuu ekleen ko papa se zaida koi pyar nahe karta papa gona protect u always and Thanku mere life main ane k liye or mere zindigi main kushiya dene k liye #prileen.”

On the other hand, Prince in his recent video can be seen talking about his absence during Yuvika’a delivery. He revealed that he was not aware that baby is on the way and he found out that from someone else. He also shared thag he left the shoot in Pune and rushed to Mumbai. Also his parents were angry because the different dates were given. With this statement, rumours of rift between him and Yuvika surfaced, creating buzz in the headlines.

However, Yuvika’s daily vlog on YouTube shows that she informed Prince about her unplanned delivery before leaving for the hospital. Prince also reached the hospital before the delivery and even witnessed the operation himself. Also, the duo expressed their happiness after their daughter’s arrival in the video. Later, Prince and Yuvika returned home with a grand welcome to their daughter after her discharge from the hospital. Throughout the video, the duo looked happy, and there were no signs of a rift between the two. With this, it seems Prince’s statement in the recent video is an expression of what actually happened. However, the way it is portrayed seems to be a publicity stunt. But the question arises: what is the reason for doing this, whether to create buzz about Roadies or to make headlines on his birthday since he revealed his daughter’s name? Well, whatever it may, but one thing is clear: Prince and Yuvika are happy with their daughter.