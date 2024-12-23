Bigg Boss 18: Prince Narula Calls Digvijay Rathee’s Eviction Unfair: “Strong Ko Rakhna He Nahi..”

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Digvijay Rathee’s eviction last week made headlines. This season’s first wild card became the town’s talk as his eviction shocked his fans. Digvijay was evicted by internal voting, which left Chahat Pandey, Karanveer Mehra, and Chum Darang heartbroken. The social media has become abuzz among fans demanding Digvijay’s re-entry while many called out makers for unfair decisions. After Kamya Punjabi, Manu Punjabi, and Rajiv Adatia, now Roadies gang leader Prince Narula, calls out his eviction unfairly and demands his return to the show. Bigg Boss 9 winner called Digvijay’s eviction unfair and penned a note calling out the wrong.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prince tagged Digvijay in his story and revealed that he is unable to watch the show, but if Digvijay is still not inside the house then this would be unfair because nobody in the house will want to keep the strong contestant, “@digvijay_rathee ghar main vapis a chuka hai ya nahe main dakh Nahe pa raha agar nahe aya toh galat hua bec janta bahar nikalne toh chale ga ghar wale toh kabhe strong ko rakhna he nahe chaiye ge”.

Prince Narula shares a great bond with Digvijay Rathee, and they are often seen together. The duo met on Roadies as a gang leader and a roadie.

Digvijay Singh Rathee rose to fame after his stint in Splitsvilla X5, where he was recognized for his clever gameplay and frequent clashes with Siwet Tomar.