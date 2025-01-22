OMG! Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra stopped by security guards, find out why

Karan Veer Mehra, fresh off his win on Bigg Boss 18, is basking in the spotlight and the love from his fans. His victory on the show has already opened doors to new opportunities, with his recent visit to the T-Series office sparking speculation about upcoming projects.

While entering the office, a lighthearted incident occurred when a swarm of paparazzi gathered around him. As he tried to make his way through, a security guard mistakenly stopped him, leading to a brief, amusing exchange. Mehra shared a hug and a smile with the guard before continuing on his way, much to the amusement of those watching.

Given the history of Bigg Boss contestants releasing music videos post-show, it’s possible that Mehra’s visit to T-Series could signal a new music video on the horizon.

The Bigg Boss 18 finale, which aired on January 19, saw Karan emerge as the winner, with Vivian Dsena securing the first runner-up spot. Rajat Dalal took the second runner-up position.

However, Rajat’s mood seemed subdued after the show. He was spotted looking upset and did not congratulate Karan as the others did on stage. Later, he shared with Zoom that while he was confident of his fan support while inside the Bigg Boss house, reality set in after stepping outside, which affected his mood.

As Karan Veer Mehra moves forward with new projects and opportunities, fans will be eagerly watching to see what’s next for the actor after his big win.