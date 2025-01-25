Sandiip Sikcand takes a dig at Vivian Dsena for not inviting them to ‘sponsored party’

The friendships formed in Bigg Boss 18 have continued to make headlines even after the show ended. A recent reunion of contestants Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, and Digvijay Singh Rathee stirred conversations online, especially after producer and director Sandiip Sikcand shared a photo of their get-together on Instagram.

While the reunion delighted fans, Sandiip’s caption caught attention for its possible undertone. He wrote, “You don’t need to be ‘invited’ for any sponsored party – YOU GUYS ARE THE PARTY! Thanks so much for coming and loads of love and best, best wishes @karanveermehra @chum_darang & @digvijay_rathee.”

The comment sparked speculation among fans about whether it was aimed at Vivian Dsena and his wife, who reportedly hosted a party recently but didn’t include some of their former housemates. Fans debated online whether the caption hinted at underlying tensions among the cast, with many praising Sandiip for prioritizing genuine connections over public appearances.

Karan Veer Mehra, the winner of Bigg Boss 18, has maintained close ties with both Chum and Digvijay, as evident in their camaraderie during the reunion. Fans flocked to the post’s comment section to express their support for the trio and their continued bond after the show.

While Bigg Boss is known for its controversies, moments like these remind audiences of the relationships contestants form inside the house. However, Sandiip’s remark subtly highlights that not all bonds last, raising curiosity about the dynamics among the former housemates.