Did Chum Darang Use Karan Veer Mehra For Game? BB18 Fame Finally Speaks Out

Chum Darang has become the talk of the town. The girl from Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, made it to the top five of Big Boss 18 and won millions of hearts. Though she looked lost in the beginning, her unwavering friendships with Karanveer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Shrutika Arjun made her the star. Recently, she reunited with her favorites Karan, Shilpa, and Digvijay, which highlights her genuine bond. But still, she faced allegations that she used Karan for her game. Addressing the controversy, the BB18 finalist finally broke the silence, sharing her opinion.

In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, when Chum Darang was asked about one of the weird things she heard about herself, the actress instantly addressed the statements about her using Karan for her game. She said, “If I say related to Bigg Boss, so that I’m using Karan for show, that’s so weird. Never ever, I’m not. All this is false.”

Reacting to the statements that Chum and Karan will not be friends after two months, the Bigg Boss 18 finalist said, “So wait for two months and see if the friendship is still there or not. What else I can say? Action speaks louder than words. So we will see.”

Chum Darang is a talented actress who has appeared in big Bollywood films like Gangubai Kathiyawadi and Badhaai Do and in the web show Pataal Lok.