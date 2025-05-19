Shilpa Shirodkar Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges Fans To Wear Masks

‘Bigg Boss 18 ’ fame and 90s actress Shilpa Shirodkar shared a post on her Instagram on Monday, informed about her being Covid-Positive and urged fans to be cautious.

51-year-old actress Shilpa wrote, ‘Hello friends! My COVID report has come back positive. Please wear a mask and stay safe.’ In this post, Shilpa, many celebs and fans wished her a speedy recovery. Actress Sonakshi Sinha commented, ‘Oh God! Take care of yourself, Shilpa… get well soon.’

Just a few months ago, Shilpa Shirodkar surprised everyone with her fitness transformation. She shared pictures of her weight loss journey from October 2024 to January 2025, which clearly showed how hard she has worked. Fans praised her hard work and called her an ‘inspiration’.

Shilpa’s journey in ‘Bigg Boss 18’ ended just before the grand finale. Her emotional elimination left everyone emotional inside and outside the house. The top 6 finalists of this season were Karanvir Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Esha Singh, Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal.

In the 90s, Shilpa Shirodkar earned a lot of fame with superhit films like ‘Hum’, ‘Khuda Gawah’, ‘Aankhen’ and ‘Bewafa Sanam’. She shared the screen with big stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda and Mithun Chakraborty. After taking a break from films in the early 2000s, she also returned to the world of TV and appeared in shows like ‘Ek Mutthi Aasman’ and ‘Silsila Pyar Ka’.

By appearing in ‘Bigg Boss 18’, she once again proved that no matter what the age, if there is courage and passion, any position can be achieved. Now, fans are praying for her speedy recovery and hoping that she will be seen on screen again soon.