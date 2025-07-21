Shilpa Shirodkar to Pay Tribute to Adi Shankaracharya in Her Comeback Film ‘Shankar – The Revolutionary Man’

Bollywood’s well-known actress Shilpa Shirodkar is again ready to return to the big screen. Shilpa, who has been away from the film industry for a long time, is now part of a very special project, ‘Shankar – The Revolutionary Man’, which is dedicated to the great saint and philosopher Adi Shankaracharya.

The official announcement of this film took place at Ellora Studios in Mira Road, Mumbai. Many artists were with Shilpa Shirodkar on this occasion, including singer Kailash Kher, actor Abhishek Nigam, Rajesh Shringarpure, Farnaz Shetty, Rati Pandey, Manoj Joshi, and others. Modi Studios and Rajarshi Bhupendra Modi are producing the film.

View Instagram Post 1: Shilpa Shirodkar to Pay Tribute to Adi Shankaracharya in Her Comeback Film ‘Shankar - The Revolutionary Man’

Shilpa will play Adi Shankaracharya’s mother, and Abhishek Nigam will play the saint’s lead role.

Shilpa was last seen in the 2000 film Gaja Gamini and participated in Bigg Boss 18. Now she will be seen in Shankar – The Revolutionary Man and in another pan-India film Jatadhara. Jatadhara is a thrilling story that explores the mysteries and powers of the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple.

This comeback of Shilpa is going to be very special for the audience.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!