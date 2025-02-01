Shilpa Shirodkar on career struggles, Mahesh Babu being called arrogant & bond with sister, Namrata Shirodkar

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar recently shared insights into her experiences in the film industry, her relationship with sister Namrata Shirodkar, and her views on brother-in-law Mahesh Babu.

Recalling a phase in her career, in an interview with The Siddharth Kannan show, Shilpa mentioned that an unexpected meeting with producer Boney Kapoor and his father, Surinder Kapoor, presented an opportunity for her to star opposite Sanjay Kapoor in Sirf Tum. While everything seemed to fall into place, the project eventually did not materialize. She revealed that a series of films failing to take off led to her being labeled as a “jinx girl” in the industry. There were even whispers that filmmakers would be hesitant to sign her for future projects.

Speaking about her bond with Namrata, Shilpa shared that her sister once informed her about her wedding. She recalled asking who the groom was, to which Namrata simply responded, Mahesh. Their relationship deepened after the passing of their parents, making them realize how unpredictable life could be. She expressed that they stood by each other through difficult times and that Namrata meant everything to her.

Addressing the perception that Mahesh Babu is reserved, Shilpa acknowledged that he is not someone who talks much. She contrasted this with herself and Namrata, who love conversations and could talk endlessly. She remarked that people often mistake reserved individuals for being arrogant, but that was not the case with Mahesh. Describing him as a genuinely nice person, she emphasized that his quiet nature should not be misunderstood.

As known, she is fresh off the popularity she enjoys through her stint in Bigg Boss 18.