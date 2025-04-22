ED Sends Notice to Mahesh Babu Over Payments Linked to Real Estate Investigation

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu has come under the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) scrutiny in relation to a money laundering investigation concerning two real estate groups. The actor has reportedly received a formal notice from the agency regarding his association with development projects promoted by Sai Surya Developers and the Surana Group.

Sources familiar with the matter suggest that the focus of the investigation is on payments made to Mahesh Babu for endorsing ventures connected to these firms. Officials are examining the structure of these payments, which include a combination of bank transfers and alleged cash transactions. Authorities are reviewing whether these financial dealings were in any way connected to funds under suspicion.

The investigation stems from complaints filed by state authorities citing serious misconduct by the companies in question. Allegations include selling unapproved land parcels, issuing misleading promises to potential buyers, and conducting repeated sales of the same properties. These actions have reportedly led to considerable losses for unsuspecting investors.

While Mahesh Babu is not believed to have had any involvement in the daily operations or decision-making of the firms, investigators are exploring the extent of his professional links with them. His public role as a brand face is being evaluated for its impact on investor confidence in the firms’ offerings.

Officials claim to have uncovered documents indicating significant financial irregularities across several transactions. The probe continues, with the ED trying to map the flow of funds and determine accountability.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu remains occupied with his current film project directed by SS Rajamouli. The movie, which also features Priyanka Chopra, recently began filming earlier this month.