South Actresses Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Heartwarming Posts

This Raksha Bandhan, South Indian actresses shared heartwarming moments with their brothers, showcasing the special bond between siblings. From fun-filled reels to nostalgic throwbacks, these actresses used social media to express their love and gratitude towards their brothers. Hansika Motwani, Rakul Preet Singh, Sitara (Mahesh Babu’s daughter), Raashii Khanna, and Tamannaah Bhatia were among those who celebrated the auspicious occasion with adorable posts, giving us a glimpse into their close relationships with their brothers. Here’s how these South stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan with their brothers-

1. Hansika Motwani & Her Brother Wins Hearts with Fun Reel

South actress Hansika Motwani shared a fun-filled reel with her brother on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, leaving fans in awe. The reel featured dialogue from the comedy film Hera Pheri, in which Hansika's sister asks for money as a Rakhi gift. The lighthearted video showcased the siblings' playful banter, captivating the audience.

2. Rakul Preet Singh’s Adorable Moments with Brother

Actress Rakul Preet Singh posted a series of pictures with her brother, celebrating the auspicious day of Rakhi. The photos depicted the actress tying a rakhi on her brother’s wrist, followed by a sweet exchange of teasing and treats. Rakul captioned the post, expressing her love and gratitude towards her brother while humorously reminding him of his duties.

3. Mahesh Babu’s Daughter Sitara Shares Heartwarming Throwback

Sitara, Mahesh Babu’s daughter, shared a nostalgic throwback picture with her brother Gautham, capturing their innocent bond. Alongside the picture, Sitara expressed her gratitude for having Gautham as her big brother, sending heartfelt wishes to all brothers and sisters celebrating Raksha Bandhan.

4. Raashii Khanna’s Special Rakhi Post

Actress Raashii Khanna dedicated a special Rakhi story to her two little brothers by posting a photo collage on Instagram. The heartfelt post showcased the siblings’ love and affection, making it a special celebration.

5. Tamannaah Bhatia’s Nostalgic Childhood Memories

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia shared a nostalgic photo with her brother, reminiscing about their childhoods. She wrote a heartfelt message, missing their childhood masti and expressing her desire to be pampered soon. The post showcased the siblings’ unbreakable bond and affection.