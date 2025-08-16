Mahesh Babu’s Niece Bharati Set for Glamorous Tollywood Debut Under Teja’s Direction

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s immense popularity in Tollywood has often kept the spotlight on the Ghattamaneni family. While several male members of the family have ventured into films, a new chapter is about to unfold — this time featuring a young woman from the family.

Buzz in Tollywood circles suggests that Bharati, daughter of the late Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu and niece of Mahesh Babu, is all set to make her on-screen debut. According to industry insiders, the film will be helmed by director Teja, known for launching fresh faces and crafting youthful narratives.

Interestingly, the film might also mark the launch of Teja’s own son as a hero, making it a dual-debut project. Though an official confirmation is awaited, anticipation is already building around Bharati’s big screen entry.

With the backing of a powerhouse film family and a seasoned director at the helm, Ghattamaneni Bharati’s debut is one to watch out for.

A source shares “Bharati has already completed her look tests and attended workshops to prepare for a well-etched lover-girl role,” The project has been approved by both Mahesh Babu’s and Ramesh Babu’s family members.

The source reveals “Teja was keen on casting someone who looked traditional yet charming. Bharati’s graceful dance performance to her uncle Mahesh Babu’s chartbuster Kurichi Madathapetti on Instagram went viral and helped her bag this plum role.”

Bharati’s upcoming debut in Tollywood is generating significant excitement, not only due to her family’s esteemed legacy but also because of the involvement of director Teja. With her charm and talent, demonstrated through her viral dance performance, Bharati is poised to make a memorable entrance into the film industry. As fans eagerly await official announcements, her journey from the Ghattamaneni family to the silver screen has the potential to capture hearts and establish her own identity in the competitive world of cinema.