Superstar Mahesh Babu, To Voice’ MUFASA’ For The Telugu Version Of Mufasa: The Lion King!

Mufasa: The Lion King! will be in Indian theatres on December 20, 2024,

The Telugu trailer of MUFASA: THE LION KING! It will launch on August 26 at 11.07 am. Superstar Mahesh Babu will give a voice-over to MUFASA.

It’s time to delve into the legacy of the ultimate king of the jungle, Mufasa: The Lion King, now brought to life in Telugu with the biggest casting yet, featuring none other than the legendary SUPERSTAR MAHESH BABU!

Following the blockbuster success of 2019’s live-action THE LION KING, the visually stunning live-action Mufasa: It will be enriched by the gravitas of superstar Mahesh Babu’s voice, along with industry stalwarts Brahmanandam returning as Pumbaa and Ali returning as Timon.

Superstar Mahesh Babu shares, “I have always admired Disney’s blockbuster legacy of entertainment and timeless storytelling, the character of Mufasa appeals to me not only as a loving father guiding his son but as the supreme king of the jungle taking care of his clan. My family means everything to me and this collaboration with Disney is personally very special as it is an experience I will cherish with my children! I am looking forward to when my family as well as my fans will be watching Mufasa: The Lion King in Telugu on the big screen on December 20!”

“Our aim always is to bring a deeper, more personal touch to storytelling and engage with audiences all over the country and for them to enjoy the cinematic experience with their families in a language of their choice. The iconic character of Mufasa has inspired generations, and we are thrilled to have Mahesh Babu Garu bring the voice of Mufasa to life in the Telugu version of Mufasa: The Lion King!” said Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star.

Barry Jenkins directed “Mufasa: The Lion King,” which brings new and fan-favorite characters to life and blends live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery.

About the film: “Mufasa: The Lion King” enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, introducing an orphaned cub called Mufasa, a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline—and their expansive journey alongside an extraordinary group of misfits.