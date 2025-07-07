Mahesh Babu Gets Fresh Notices In Real Estate Scam Case

South superstar Mahesh Babu is once again facing legal trouble. This time he has been sent a notice by the Rangareddy District Consumer Commission in a case related to real estate fraud.

This whole matter is related to Hyderabad’s real estate company ‘Sai Surya Developers’, which was promoted by Mahesh Babu. According to reports, Mahesh Babu charged a fee of 3.4 crore for this promotion.

The company got investments from many people but later it was found that the necessary documents and permissions related to the land were not obtained. When the investors asked for their money back, they did not get a satisfactory answer.

Now all the victims of fraud have approached the Rangareddy District Consumer Commission. On this, the commission has sent a notice to Sai Surya Developers as well as Mahesh Babu so that the whole truth of the matter can come out. But so far there has been no major development in the case.

Earlier Mahesh Babu had also received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case.

At present, there has been no official response from Mahesh Babu in this matter, but now legal action seems to be intensifying.

Mahesh was last seen in the film Trivikram Srinivas 2023 film Guntur Kaaram. The actor is currently shooting for SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29 which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

