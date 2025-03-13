Mahesh Babu says Ranbir Kapoor didn’t believe him when he said THIS

Mahesh Babu, known for his work in Telugu cinema, once shared his admiration for Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. Speaking at an event at Malla Reddy College of Engineering in Hyderabad in 2023, he recalled an interaction with Kapoor where he expressed his appreciation for the actor.

During the event, an audience member asked Mahesh Babu for his thoughts on Kapoor. In response, he revealed that he had previously told Kapoor about his admiration but felt that Kapoor did not take his words seriously. He then reiterated his admiration publicly, calling Kapoor the finest actor in the country.

Mahesh Babu has often spoken highly of his colleagues in the industry and maintained good professional relationships with actors across different film industries. His latest venture, directed by SS Rajamouli, has been generating significant attention. The project, tentatively titled SSMB29, features Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. The film is currently being shot in Odisha, and several images from the sets have surfaced online.

Meanwhile, Kapoor has been occupied with his next film, Love And War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The project has created a buzz, given the collaboration between Kapoor and Bhansali after several years.

With both actors immersed in their respective commitments, Mahesh Babu’s recent remarks highlight his appreciation for talent beyond his industry. Despite working in different film sectors, his admiration for Kapoor reflects the mutual respect that artists often share.