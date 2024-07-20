Mahesh Babu’s Daughter Turns 12!

Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu is a doting father, and his latest Instagram post is proof. The actor took to the platform to share a beautiful photo of his daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, celebrating her 12th birthday today (July 20). Mahesh’s heartfelt caption reads, “Happy 12, my little one! ♥️ @sitaraghattamaneni Have the best day ever. May all that you wish for be yours! Shine bright, like the star you are.”

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar have shown their daughter love and blessings on her special day. The proud parents have taken to social media to celebrate this milestone, with Mahesh sharing a stunning, sun-kissed photo of Sitara that captures her radiant personality. Namrata, on the other hand, has compiled a delightful video showcasing precious moments from their daughter’s life.

The couple’s heartfelt posts have garnered immense love and admiration from fans, making Sitara’s birthday even more memorable. Mahesh Babu, known for his versatility in films like “Pokiri,” “Dookudu,” and “Srimanthudu,” is also a devoted family man. His personal life, including his marriage to Namrata and their two children, Sitara and Gautam, is often a subject of interest for his fans.

As Sitara celebrates her 12th birthday, her parents are overjoyed to see her grow into a bright and talented young individual. Mahesh’s Instagram post has received over 3.5 lakhs of likes, with fans and well-wishers pouring in their blessings and wishes for the young star. Namrata’s video montage has also been widely appreciated, showcasing the loving bond between the family.

Mahesh Babu’s heartfelt birthday wish for his daughter Sitara has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. The actor’s love and devotion to his family are truly inspiring, and Sitara’s special day has become even more memorable thanks to her parents’ thoughtful gestures. Here’s to many more years of love, happiness, and success for the entire family!