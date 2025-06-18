Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 To Shoot In Kenya Next, Massive Varanasi Set Built At Ramoji Film City

There is tremendous excitement among the audience about SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s much-awaited film ‘SSMB29’. It is a globe-trotting adventure thriller based on two novels by South African author Wilbur Smith. The shooting of the film is currently in full swing and recently an important part of it has been shot in Hyderabad.

Now the next shooting location of this mega-budget film will be Kenya, where the entire unit is going to shift in July. The adventure sequence based on Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra will be shot in several national parks of Kenya.

According to sources, Rajamouli and his stepson Karthikeya had specially visited Kenya last year to do a recce of the location and after seeing the natural setup there, this schedule was finalised.

The Varanasi set is worth Rs 50 crore in Ramoji Film City.

Earlier, two schedules of the film have been completed including Odisha. Now the third schedule will be shot in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, where a huge set of Varanasi has been prepared at a cost of Rs 50 crore. Major action scenes with Mahesh Babu will be shot here.

Indiana Jones + Ramayana = SSMB29. The film is being made in the style of adventure films like Indiana Jones, but elements of Indian mythology like the Ramayana are also being added to it. This is the reason why this film will not be just a thriller but a combination of mythology, action and global locations.

It is being told that this film will be the most expensive film of Rajamouli’s career, whose budget is in several hundred crores of rupees.

The shooting of the film will go on for almost a year as it involves many international locations and some special sets are also being built.

