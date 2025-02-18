Karan Johar slams media portals for misconstruing his comments on S.S. Rajamouli

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently found himself at the center of controversy following his appearance on renowned trade analyst and critic Komal Nahta’s podcast Game Changers. The episode, which aired on YouTube, sparked an online debate, with Johar receiving heavy trolling for his remarks about storytelling and conviction in cinema.

During the conversation, Johar emphasized that unwavering belief in a film’s vision is crucial for success. He pointed out that some of the biggest blockbusters thrive on conviction rather than logic. Using SS Rajamouli’s films as an example, he highlighted how the filmmaker’s projects succeed because of their strong narrative confidence rather than strict adherence to realism.

He further elaborated on his stance by mentioning films like RRR, Animal, and Gadar. According to Johar, these movies resonate with audiences because their creators fully trust their storytelling. He referenced Gadar’s iconic scene, where Sunny Deol’s character lifts a hand pump to fight enemies, stating that its impact comes from director Anil Sharma’s firm belief in the moment rather than logical feasibility. He suggested that filmmakers who second-guess their choices or overanalyze audience preferences risk losing the magic that makes a film truly connect.

Following the backlash, Johar finally addressed the controversy, calling out media platforms for misrepresenting his words. Without directly responding to trolls, he appeared to defend his perspective, asserting that conviction is the key to cinematic success.

Despite the criticism, his remarks have sparked conversations about the balance between logic and conviction in filmmaking, with cinephiles divided over whether storytelling should prioritize realism or emotional impact.