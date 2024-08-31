Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s Heartwarming Birthday Wishes for Son Gautam’s 18th Birthday

August 31st marked a special day for the Babu family as Gautam Ghattamaneni, son of Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, turned 18. The doting parents took to social media to shower their firstborn with love and pride.

Mahesh Babu shared a touching Instagram post expressing his joy and pride as a father. Along with a photo of Gautam, he wrote, “Happy 18, son!! Explore and enjoy this time. I love you very much. I’m a proud father today,” accompanied by heart and kiss emojis.

Namrata Shirodkar also shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram grid: “To new beginnings! Happy birthday, son. It’s a big one for you and us as proud parents! Shine bright, be happy, and stay blessed always. Love you, kid @gautamghattamaneni.” She also posted a special photo on Instagram stories featuring Mahesh Babu and their children, Gautam and Sitara, taken at an airport.

Gautam, who has been keeping a low profile despite being from a film family, is now entering adulthood. His parents’ love and support have been evident throughout his journey. As he grows older, Gautam has shown interest in pursuing a career in the film industry, having already made his theatrical debut in London. He is currently studying drama in New York.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s strong bond and enduring love story, which began on the sets of their film “Vamsi” in 2000, has made them one of the most admired pairs in Tollywood. Their pride and joy in their children are palpable, and fans can’t help but be touched by their heartfelt wishes.

As Gautam embarks on this new chapter, his parents’ blessings and guidance will undoubtedly significantly shape his future. With his family’s love and support, Gautam is poised to make a name for himself in the film industry.

The Babu family’s celebration of Gautam’s 18th Birthday reminds them of the importance of family and the unconditional love parents have for their children. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s heartwarming wishes have captivated fans, who can’t wait to see what the future holds for Gautam.

