Dua Lipa Calling: Namrata Shirodkar is all set for ‘Levitating Saturday’ with her little ones

Actress Namrata Shirodkar gave her fans a delightful glimpse of her weekend plans, sharing a candid moment on Instagram with her daughter Sitara, Sukriti Veni Bandreddi (daughter of filmmaker Sukumar), and Malini Paidipally’s daughter. The former Miss India turned actress, known for her timeless charm, revealed the group was headed to Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa’s much-anticipated concert in Mumbai.

Accompanying the picture, Namrata captioned, “With my little ones,” adding a playful nod to the event with “Dua Lipa calling.” The post resonated with fans, drawing admiration for the close-knit family vibes and excitement for the event.

Dua Lipa Live In Mumbai

Dua Lipa, the internationally acclaimed pop sensation, is set to light up the stage at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on November 30. The concert, part of Zomato’s Feeding India initiative, promises an electrifying experience as the singer performs hits from her chart-topping albums.

The gates for the event open at 3 p.m., with Dua Lipa expected to take the stage later in the evening. Fans are eagerly anticipating performances of her biggest hits, including Levitating, Don’t Start Now, and New Rules.

Dua Lipa arrived in Mumbai on November 28, heightening the buzz among her Indian fans. This marks a significant moment for the city’s music lovers, with the concert offering not just entertainment but also a platform to support a noble cause.

As Namrata Shirodkar and her entourage set the tone for a musical weekend, fans across the city are gearing up for a night of unforgettable performances and vibrant energy. With Dua Lipa on stage, Mumbai is undoubtedly in for a spectacular treat.