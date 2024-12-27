Dua Lipa And Callum Turner Reportedly Engaged After Christmas Proposal, Deets Inside

Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are reportedly engaged, with the couple said to have celebrated the milestone over the Christmas holiday. According to sources close to the couple, Turner popped the question, and Lipa said yes, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in their relationship.

On December 25, Dua Lipa shared a series of festive photos and videos on Instagram, showcasing moments of joy and celebration during the holidays. While the images primarily featured her enjoying ice cream and the Christmas spirit, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed a conspicuous diamond ring on her finger, sparking widespread speculation about an engagement.

The engagement rumors were later confirmed by The Sun, with an insider revealing that the couple is overjoyed with their decision to commit to each other. “Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever,” the source shared. “They are engaged and couldn’t be happier. Dua has had one of the best years of her career professionally, and this is the cherry on the cake.”

Further details suggest that Lipa and Turner are planning a lavish New Year’s Eve celebration in London, surrounded by close friends and family. The couple is reportedly putting together a memorable event, with the location remaining a closely guarded secret. “It will be a New Year’s Eve party no one will ever forget, especially for Callum and Dua,” the insider added.

Lipa and Turner’s relationship has garnered attention since they were first spotted together in 2021. The couple made headlines in November when they were photographed enjoying a dinner date in Mumbai, ahead of Lipa’s performance for the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC). Their bond appears to have only grown stronger since then, with friends and family reportedly thrilled by the engagement news.

As the couple prepares to ring in the New Year, their fans can look forward to more updates about their celebrations and future plans. With a successful year behind them, it seems the couple is ready to begin the next chapter of their lives together.