Dua Lipa is a British singer, songwriter, and model. She was born in London, England, to Albanian parents. She rose to fame in 2017 with her debut self-titled album “Dua Lipa,” which included hits such as “New Rules” and “IDGAF.”

Dua Lipa’s music style is generally categorized as pop and dance-pop but incorporates R&B and electronic music elements. She has been praised for her powerful vocals, catchy hooks, and relatable lyrics. Dua Lipa won two Grammy Awards for Best Dance Recording and Best New Artist.

Here Are The Top 4 Best Songs Of Dua Lipa –

Thinking ’bout you

Thinking ‘Bout You is an impressive track from Dua Lipa’s self-titled first album, which also has feminist anthems and summery beats. A hazy ode to a lover Lipa can’t let go of, the acoustic-driven retro-soul ballad hears her sing honestly about coping techniques, including drugs, alcohol, and overwork. The rising artist, who embraces variety, delivers her deft lyrics with astounding vocals on a song that still ranks among Dua Lipa’s best.

Prisoner

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa collaborated to make the song Prisoner, which they described as “mirror images of one another from different sides of the planet.” The song is a slice of glam-rock goodness in which the two singers’ distinct vocals bounce sumptuously off of each other. It is the ideal fusion of Cyrus and Lipa’s sounds.

Lost in your light

The collaboration on Dua Lipa’s debut album, Lost In Your Light, although many of her best songs feature her appearing as a guest on other musicians’ songs. The song creates space for Miguel’s sensual vocals to tango seamlessly with Lipa’s, thanks to a pop-R&B sound similar to a snappy dreamland for captivated lovers.

Be the one

Be The One, a dreamy pop song that was first made available as a single before finding a home on Dua Lipa’s debut album, was the song that first established her reputation. The single, which radiated iridescent hues and youthful femininity, was well-received by critics, reaching gold or higher in 11 nations and double-platinum in the UK.

