Milan Fashion Week has been making the fashion enthusiasts crazy, with all the pictures coming around featuring some of the best celebrities from Hollywood, it’s all worth it! Owing to that, we recently got our eyes stuck on Emma Roberts, Letitia Wright and Dua Lipa’s stunning appearances at the red carpet. Needless to say, all the beauties remained at their best fashion appeal ever. Here we have shared their pictures down beneath that would leave you astounded to core.

Emma Roberts has got her fans’ head turned with her sensuous look at the red carpet. Looking absolutely ravishing wearing a beautiful off-shoulder powdered blue satin dress. She completed the look with a sheer satin off-white shirt blazer. She rounded it off with golden sheer pumps, blonde wavy tresses and minimal makeup. For accessories, she picked up a golden sheer neckpiece and a handbag.

Speaking of Letitia Wright and Dua Lipa, the duo two didn’t fail to keep us amazed with their grandeur at the red carpet.

Letitia Wright looked magical in her all black leather co-Ord set. She wore a boat neck full-sleeved black leather shirt that she teamed with matching black pants. Wright owned the look with a shiny glass skin makeup look, minimal accessories and a stylish handbag. She completed the look with black strappy heels.

Dua Lipa being the star of the night looked all bright and divine in her quirky avatar. The gorgeous woman wore a textured abstract shirt in pink and beige. She topped the shirt with black oversized blazer. The actress completed the look with sleek ponytail, filled in-eye brows, bright beautiful eyes and pink lips.

What are your thoughts on these stunning appeals by these three beauties from Hollywood? Let us know in the comments below and for updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.