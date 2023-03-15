Emma Roberts, Eva Longoria, and Alexandra Daddario are all fashion icons in their own right. Each has its own unique style and fashion sense that sets them apart. They are known for their effortlessly chic style, often wearing classic pieces with a modern twist. They mix and match prints and textures, creating unexpected but stylish outfits.

They are not afraid to take risks with their fashion choices, whether a bold print or a daring cutout. All three actresses have unique fashion senses, but they all share a love of style and creativity in their outfits. They inspire their fans to experiment with their fashion choices and have fun with their wardrobes. Here are the actresses who appeared in gown outfits for the Oscars.

Emma Roberts, Eva Longoria, And Alexandra Daddario’s Outfit Appearances

Emma Roberts looked stunning at the Oscars but wore a recycled Armani Privé gown for Oscar 2023. Because of the white and black color scheme and beautiful needlework, it was undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous and traditional. Emma Roberts’ gown, which had a plunging delicate-lace neckline, was also eco-friendly as part of the Red Carpet Green Dress initiative. She accessorized her sustainable, ethically created gown with red lips, newly colored strawberry blonde hair, and Atelier Swarovski drops earrings.

The 45-year-old Eva Longoria showed off her toned pins beneath a semi-sheer black gown, which she swirled about on the red carpet. Her eye-catching gown had a heart-shaped upper half, a strappy, open back, and layers of translucent fabric underneath, which she showed off her black underwear. The Desperate Housewives star dressed in tall black heels, stunning black earrings, and a slew of jewelry. Eva wore her raven hair in a swept-back manner and accentuated her features with a dazzling make-up palette. The actress exuded confidence as she moved this way and that, displaying the flowing skirt of her gown.

Alexandra Daddario shines in black at the Vanity Fair Oscar celebration in 2023. The ‘Baywatch’ star is seen striking a pose before the big event, looking stunning in a hypnotic black gown. The actress looked stunning in an all-black sequined gown that reached her ankles. The garment was distinctive, the most noticeable aspect being a backless gown. A black high-neck sequin material underlay the dress, and similar beads cascaded down the bodice and sleeves to complete the appearance. She accessorized with strong earrings and simple rings while wearing black stiletto shoes. Her dark hair was pushed back into a neat square, and she wore strong black eyeliner and red lipstick.

Which Hollywood actress looks stunning in a gown outfit? Let us know your opinion in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.