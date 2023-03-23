Scarlett Johansson is a singer and actress from the United States who rose to popularity in the late 1990s. She has subsequently become one of Hollywood’s most popular actresses. Johansson has been acknowledged for her design taste in addition to her acting profession, frequently appearing on best-dressed lists for red-carpet events.

Alexandra Daddario, on the other hand, is an American actress who rose to fame after appearing in the television series “All My Children.” Daddario is also noted for her fashion sense since she frequently experiments with bright colors and patterns. Her style has been described as “playful and provocative,” with an emphasis on statement items and edgy accessories.

Have a look at these two lovely actresses in ruffled gowns.

Scarlett Johansson attends the Toronto Film Festival in a Rodarte gold ruffled midi dress and Aquazzura So Vera shoes on September 8, 2019. Soft makeup and black lips complemented her outfit. Her sense of style is often respected, but her appearance in this magnificent silver ruffled gown had her spellbound. She accessorized her silver gown with silver accessories and silver shoes.

Alexandra Daddario put on a leggy show while attending the GQ Men Of The Year dinner at the West Hollywood EDITION.

The White Lotus actress looked stunning in a playful yellow ruffle-tiered short dress as she posed for photos at the star-studded event.

The semi-sheer gown, which was worn with black stilettos, had a Bardot neckline and a corset-style midsection.

Alexandra wore her brown hair in loose waves, and her bold red lip and eye makeup complemented her lovely features.

Both actresses have excellent fashion sense, and it's difficult to say who wore the ruffled dress better.