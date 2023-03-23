Alexandra Daddario was born on March 16, 1986, to lawyers in New York City, New York; her father had previously served as the chief of the counterterrorism division at the New York City Police Department.

Alexandra Daddario Always Aspired To Be An Actor

Alexandra Daddario aspired to be an actress since she was a child, and she dropped out of school to pursue her ambition of a career in the performing arts. At the age of 16, she had her television debut in “All My Children,” a daytime soap opera, and has since appeared in episodes of shows such as “The Sopranos,” “Law & Order,” “Johnny Cakes,” and others.

Alexandra Daddario’s Net Worth

Alexandra Daddario shot to international fame in 2010 as Annabeth Chase in “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lighting Thief,” co-starring Logan Lerman, Rosario Dawson, Catherine Keener, Pierce Brosnan, Uma Thurman, and others. She then appeared in films such as “San Andreas,” “Baywatch,” “The Choice,” “Texas Chainsaw 3D,” and others.

“American Horror Story: Hotel,” “The Last Man on Earth,” “Why Women Kill,” “The Girlfriend Experience,” and “Mayfair Witches” are among the latest TV productions in which she has appeared.

Alexandra Daddario’s net worth is estimated to be 8 million dollars, owing primarily to her career as an actor in films and television shows.

