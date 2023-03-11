After acting in a series of critically acclaimed movies in recent years, Alexandra Daddario has established herself as a well-known actress. She was raised in New York City, where she was born and raised, and from an early age, she knew she wanted to be an actress. However, people are pleased with her decision to leave the collegiate scene and concentrate only on acting because she brings her characters to life.

Although she has recently appeared in several films, this list will only feature the ones in which she had a significant role. Because they showcase her ability and skills, these castings are perfect for her admires to binge on in their free time. Here are some collections of her best movies –

San Andreas

The 2015 American catastrophe movie San Andreas, directed by Canadian Brad Peyton, was written by Carlton Cuse, Andre Fabrizio, and Jeremy Passmore. In the movie, Dwayne Johnson plays Raymond “Ray” Gaines, a Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter rescue pilot. The movie, which also stars Carla Gugino, Ioan Gruffudd, Archie Panjabi, Paul Giamatti, and Daddario, is based on a major earthquake that struck the US West Coast and was triggered by the San Andreas Fault. The film received numerous accolades for its visual effects and brought in more than $474 million worldwide.

The Lightning Thief

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, the first movie in the Percy Jackson series and directed by Chris Columbus, is a 2010 action-fantasy adaptation of Rick Riordan’s 2005 book of the same name. As Annabeth Chase, the demigod daughter of Athena and romantic rival to Percy, Daddario won her first significant role. Rosario Dawson, Rosario Dawson, Catherine Keener, Kevin McKidd, Joe Pantoliano, and Uma Thurman are among the ensemble group, including Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson, Sean Bean, Pierce Brosnan, Steve Coogan, and Uma Thurman.

We Have Always Lived In The Castle

We Have Always Lived in the Castle, a 2018 mystery-thriller movie directed by Stacie Passon, is based on the 1962 Shirley Jackson book of the same name. The family’s terrible secret that they have been keeping is threatened when cousin Charles shows up to steal the family’s money. Alexandra Daddario portrays Constance Backwood, a little girl accused of poisoning her parents but found not guilty.

Baywatch

This film is an action-comedy with a hint of a crime-solving mystery starring Alexandra Daddario as Summer Quinn. It includes an all-star cast, including Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson, and lots of swimwear. While IMDb only scored a 5.5, it is a film that fans will never forget.

Lost Transmissions

While Juno Temple and Simon Pegg’s performances carry the majority of the picture, all of the performers in the film were originally acclaimed by critics on the film festival circuit in 2019. Nevertheless, when the film became more widely available, reactions to the young woman (Temple) who sought to assist her musician buddy (Pegg) after he stopped taking his schizophrenia medicine were more divided. Alexandra Daddario excels in her job, although she doesn’t have much luck with ratings, with none of her films scoring more than a 6.6.

Which Alexandra Daddario films are on your watch list? Let us know your opinion in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.