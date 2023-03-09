Emma Roberts, an American actress, and singer was born on February 10, 1991, in Rhinebeck, New York. In addition to being Julia Roberts’ niece, she is the daughter of actor Eric Roberts. In 2001, Emma made her acting debut in the movie “Blow,” but it wasn’t until 2004’s “Unfabulous” that she became well-known for her leading part.

Emma Roberts is a successful actress and a style icon featured in some fashion publications, such as Vogue, Elle, and Glamour. Also, she has posed for several companies like Neutrogena, Jimmy Choo, and Wildfox Couture.

Emma’s sense of style is frequently referred to as sleek and elegant. She likes to try new things with her clothes and is frequently spotted with stylish items. In addition, she is renowned for her love of retro apparel and accessories. Emma enjoys experimenting with vivid designs and colors and frequently opts for traditional styles with a contemporary touch.

Her followers adore Emma Roberts for her talent and sense of style. She is a multifaceted actor and a fashion star. She is regarded as one of the most stylish young actors in Hollywood right now and has established herself in both the entertainment and fashion fields. Recently, she appeared in a black colored thigh-high slit dress, have a look –

Emma Roberts wore all-black clothing when she saw Pierpolo Piccioli’s most recent collection, “Black Tie,” in Paris on Sunday evening. Her look included a long dress with long sleeves and a dramatic thigh-high split embellished with fluffy black feathers for a touch of vintage drama. The costume of the creator of Belletrist included translucent black tights to fend against the chill of Paris. Valentino’s black leather VLogo shoulder bag and Eera’s gold and diamond-encrusted clip-drop earrings were accessories for Emma Roberts’ outfit. The “Madame Web” actress embraced the essential silhouette of the look with her glossy black patent leather uppers, thin soles, and broad foot straps. The set increased Roberts’ height noticeably and complemented her outfit’s monochrome style.

