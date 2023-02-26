Emma Roberts left entire internet enticed with her beautiful candid goodbye picture from the Milan Fashion Week. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the candid moment from the Milan Fashion Week, looking absolutely gorgeous in her designer powdered blue satin dress. Emma is an avid Instagram user. And in the era where social media rules, Emma doesn’t fall behind to keep her fans hooked to her Instagram profiles, provided her lovely fashion etiquettes and looks. And this one from the Milan Fashion Week, definitely give the best vibe ever.

Emma Roberts is an American actress known for her work in popular tv shows and films. Some of her prominent work includes, “Scream Queens”, “Holidate”, “Wild Child”, “We’re the millers” and more. The actress is also the muse when it comes to her fashion, known best for her minimalistic, simple fashion updos.

In the picture, that Emma shared, we can see her in her beautiful satin powdered blue dress. She teamed it with her long blonde waves. She decked the dress up with her beige unbuttoned casual shirt and matching pumps. Her smile looked on point, as she posed for the shutterbugs waving a good bye while leaving the event. Sharing the candid moment on her Instagram handle, Emma wrote, “ Until next time Milan 🪩 📸 @tylerjoe”

Here take a look at the picture:

Soon after Emma shared the picture, her fans couldn’t stop complimenting her simplicity in the picture. While that, some also noticed the handsome security guard in the picture too. The user wrote, “Wait a minute. The security guard is more handsome than all of my friends and me combined.”, another wrote, “The most beautiful woman in the world 💘” A third user wrote, “first glance I thought that the photographer is jimmy fallon”