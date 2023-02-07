Dua Lipa is the epitome of cool. With a killer bikini physique and great taste in swimwear, the singer-songwriter is a leader in fashion and beauty trends.

A sun-loving babe’s fantasy comes true with Lipa’s swimwear line, which has trendy tie-dye patterns and one-of-a-kind gemstone-colored bikinis. She doesn’t publish photos of herself in swimsuits or bikinis very frequently, but when she does, they’re hot as hell.

Take a peek at one of Dua Lipa’s Instagram posts. When the celebrity model presented a pink crocheted bikini from the Italian clothing label GCDS in June 2020, it almost shattered the internet. Her millions of fans flocked to the comments section of her casual mirror snapshot to rave about the gorgeous outfit.

Lipa exhibited her curves in a sensual floral bikini before diving into an emerald river.

“A bloody wonderful time,” the singer said in the caption of this picture of herself wearing an orange bikini and wearing yellow sunglasses and a gold necklace as her accessories.

One of the most well-known and prosperous singers in the world is Taylor Swift. Over the previous ten years, she has put out five albums, all of which have received platinum or greater certification. She has garnered numerous accolades, including eleven Grammy Awards, and her music has topped the charts in numerous nations. Swift is also a popular actress who has roles in movies like “The Giver” and “The Hunger Games.”

She is renowned for both her stunning beauty and her incredible voice. Her flawless skin and toned figure make her look hot. She flaunts her curves in tight clothing. She has a sizable fan base of devoted followers that adore her music and flair.

Taylor enthused, referencing her bleach-white hair phase, that “fashion is all about fun experimentation.”

In this black and white striped two-piece, she displayed her signature red lip while paddle boarding.

In the music video for the song “You Need to Calm Down,” she wore a pink bikini with a fur coat.

According to you, who looks sexy in a bikini? Let us know in the comment area.