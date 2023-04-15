Taylor Swift is one of the world’s best singers. She has been ranked in the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100. The singer has created several records. Her songs impact the listeners, and the users get mesmerized. She is one of the most successful singers in Hollywood. She has won several accolades for her powerful voice. ‘Shake It Off’ is one of her most famous and iconic songs. Check out Taylor Swift’s songs to listen to at night and feel peaceful.

1) Paper Rings

Released in 2019, Paper Rings is one of the best songs of Taylor Swift. The pop music has a different connection and sounds like something she might have released in early 2000. This song deserves to be on your list, and you can enjoy it in the darkness f night.

2) Love Story

A song that everyone wants to believe in and enjoy. It was released in 2021 and became a favorite of users. The beautiful lyrics and the way Taylor sings hits differently and hard.

3) The Man

From the album Lover, this song has gained attention. It was released before Covid 19. And has been nominated for many prestigious awards like MTV Europe Music Award for Best Video.

4) I Think He Knows

Once again, a pop song from the album Lover released in 2019, entertained the audience largely. One can hear this song on a loop in the darkness of night and feel better.

5) You Need To Calm Down

The award-winning song was released in 2019. It won the MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year and many others. It’s a perfect song to enjoy listening to, irrespective of whether you are alone or at a party.

