Taylor Swift has carved a niche in the music world with her unique voice and music. She had enjoyed her life as a music star since her debut in 2006 when she was just 16 years old. Every coming time she creates history. Her career took off with her top records. The diva also ranked in the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100. And many times, she has been honoured with Grammy Awards. Her savage songs are the favorite of many, and if you are one of them, listen to them below.

Listen to Taylor Swift’s songs.

1) I Knew You Were Trouble

Another song from the hit album Red ‘I Knew You Were Trouble is a savage reply to her ex who made her go through toxicity. A must-song to listen to.

2) Look What You Made Me Do

The Reputation album song ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is another savage song from heartbreak. It was released in 2017. “I don’t like your little games

Don’t like your tilted stage

The role you made me play of the fool

No, I don’t like you.”

3) We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

Heartbreaks are hurtful and sometimes make you weak and lifeless, while at times, you don’t feel like getting together with anyone. This song is from the album Red. Red is one of her best albums. The savage lyrics by Taylor perfectly show you how moving on should be.

4) I Don’t Wanna Live Forever

This song Taylor sang in collaboration with Zayn Malik. The album Fifty Shades is a perfect song to represent longing and wondering. “I don’t wanna live forever ’cause I know I’ll be living in vain

And I don’t wanna fit wherever,” the lyrics portray the feeling of pain.

5) Midnight Rain

Taylor Swift’s 2022 album Midnights is all moody songs. While Midnight Rain is the emotions one feels during a rainy night to get involved with their partner. One must listen to this song for every heavy and moody day.