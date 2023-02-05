Taylor Swift, Marilyn Monroe, and Scarlett Johansson are all known for their unique fashion styles and iconic looks. One of the styles that they often opt for is the bodycon dress, which is a figure-hugging dress that accentuates their curves and gives them a sultry look.

Taylor Swift is known for her love of vibrant red, and she often chooses bodycon dresses in this color to stand out. Whether it’s a one-shoulder bodycon dress or a more understated style, Swift always manages to make the dress look red hot, and sexy. She pairs her bodycon dresses with a simple clutch and heels, adding a touch of sophistication to her overall look.

Similarly, Marilyn Monroe was also known for her timeless fashion sense and her use of bold colors. She was often seen wearing blue and red bodycon dresses that emphasized her hourglass figure and her classic blonde locks. Monroe was the epitome of sophistication and glamour, and her bodycon dresses only added to her allure.

Scarlett Johansson is another modern-day diva who knows how to rock a bodycon dress. She was seen wearing a magnetic blue bodycon dress that was both form-fitting and elegant. The dress was the perfect fit for Johansson’s hourglass figure, and her curves were highlighted to perfection. Her sleek, straight hair and simple jewelry only added to the overall look, making her one of the most stylish celebrities on the red carpet.

In conclusion, Taylor Swift, Marilyn Monroe, and Scarlett Johansson are all fashion icons who have mastered the art of dressing in bodycon dresses. They have each made their own style, showing that this type of dress is not just for the runway but can be a versatile piece that can be styled for various occasions. Regardless of the occasion, these divas always manage to look stunning and confident in whatever they wear.

