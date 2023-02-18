We do not possess any individual tastes or emotions. However, we can give you some background information about Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Ariana Grande’s musical careers to help you choose who you would prefer to listen to for ten years.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is one of today’s most well-liked and well-known musicians. She has released several popular albums, including “1989,” “Reputation,” and “Lover,” all of which have gotten good reviews—opinions from both reviewers and customers. The storyline, catchy choruses, and relatable lyrics in Taylor Swift’s songs are recognized for their ability to engage listeners on various levels. Moreover, because she has changed herself numerous times throughout the years, her music is intriguing and fresh.

Pop artist and actress Ariana Grande has also made significant in-demand achievements in the music business. Her albums, such as “Sweetener,” “thank u, next,” and “Positions,” have all gotten positive reviews from both reviewers and fans. The catchy melodies, strong voices, and intimate lyrics that frequently address themes of love and relationships are hallmarks of Ariana Grande’s music. She has also dabbled with other musical styles, fusing R&B, hip-hop, and trap into her songs.

Rihanna is a musician, composer, and businesswoman who has had a massive effect on the music business. She has put out several popular albums, such as “Good Girl Gone Bad,” “Rated R,” and “Loud,” which have contributed to her becoming one of the most well-known musicians of our day. The music of Rihanna is renowned for her infectious beats, strong vocals, and a blend of pop inspirations from R&B and hip-hop. Additionally, demonstrating her flexibility as a musician, she has worked with several well-known musicians.

It eventually comes down to personal taste when deciding on an artist to follow for ten years. These three musicians have distinctive musical approaches and tones that appeal to various audiences. Taylor Swift’s music is for you if you appreciate relatable, intimate narratives with memorable hooks. Ariana Grande’s music is fantastic if you enjoy pop music with strong vocals and evocative lyrics. Finally, Rihanna’s music is out. This will get on the groove if you like pop, R&B, and hip-hop influences blended into infectious beats.

Source: us weekly, Wikipedia