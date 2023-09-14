Music | Celebrities

A sneak peek into Ariana Grande’s morning makeup routine

Ariana Grande, the singing sensation, recently amazed her fans to a sneak peek into her daily morning ritual, and it's not just her vocal prowess that's impressive!

14 Sep,2023 04:15:04
A sneak peek into Ariana Grande’s morning makeup routine 851158

Ariana Grande, the pop sensation, recently treated her fans to a sneak peek into her daily morning ritual, and it’s not just her vocal prowess that’s impressive! The star took to her Instagram to showcase her makeup routine, and it’s as enchanting as her music. With the grace of a beauty maestro, she starts by prepping her flawless canvas with a gentle cleanser, followed by a generous application of moisturizer. It’s clear that maintaining that radiant glow is a top priority for this diva.

But what’s a makeup routine without a touch of drama? Ariana’s eyes take center stage as she meticulously applies mascara to those already enviable lashes. She completes the look with a subtle, yet impactful dose of highlighter that perfectly accentuates her features. The result? A dazzling Ariana ready to conquer the day, and her makeup routine is truly a work of art!

A sneak peek into Ariana Grande’s career journey

Before the Instagram glitz and glam, Ariana Grande’s journey to stardom was nothing short of spectacular. Starting out as a talented actress on the hit Nickelodeon show “Victorious,” she soon realized her true calling – music. With her angelic voice and impressive vocal range, she released her debut album “Yours Truly,” which marked the beginning of her meteoric rise in the music industry.

Her career-defining moments continued with hit albums like “My Everything” and “Dangerous Woman,” catapulting her to global fame. Ariana’s resilience and dedication shone through even in the face of personal challenges, and her music became a source of inspiration for many.

A sneak peek into Ariana Grande’s morning makeup routine 851159

A sneak peek into Ariana Grande’s morning makeup routine 851160

Ariana’s evolution as an artist has been a captivating journey. From her early days as a pop princess to her exploration of R&B and hip-hop influences in albums like “Thank U, Next” and “Positions,” she has consistently pushed boundaries and delivered chart-topping hits. Her ability to reinvent herself while staying true to her unique sound has solidified her status as a musical icon.

Today, Ariana Grande continues to amaze her fans not only with her vocal prowess but also with her style and influence in the beauty world. As she sips her morning coffee, she reminds us that she’s not just a pop sensation; she’s a multifaceted artist whose star continues to shine brighter than ever before.

