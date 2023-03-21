Everyone can agree that one advantage of social media has been the availability of all the adorable celebrity pet photographs and videos that we would not have had access to if Instagram or Twitter had not existed. Certainly, following celebrities’ personal and professional lives on Instagram is fascinating, but beautiful puppy hugs and lovely cat, dog, and other animal adoption announcements take the cake. So if you’re looking for a furry friend to follow on Instagram, these celebrity pets will make you happy immediately because they’re just as appreciated as their famous owners.

Pets, like children, become a part of our family over time. So our link with our beloved dogs is invaluable; celebrities worldwide also have them. That being said, we’ve compiled a list of celebrities who treat their dogs like their own children.

1. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Anniston celebrated the first birthday of her dog Lord Chesterfield by posting gorgeous photos of herself hugging her pet. The Friends star posted many photos of him over the last year, including one in which she has covered just in bedding and sat with her dog. Another heartwarming photograph shows the puppy sleeping next to the actress. The adorable puppy can also be seen smiling while wearing a blue cone-shaped party hat.

2. Zendaya

Zendaya shared a picture of herself with her furry friend. In the picture, Zendaya wears a black colored strappy outfit and hugs her cute dog.

3. Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon shared a picture of herself in a sky-blue outfit with black and white printed caps. In the picture, she bent down and captured a selfie picture with a cute Labrador Retriever.

4. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande shared a beautiful picture of herself with a cute doggo. She wore a black colored pleated outfit. In the picture, she took a selfie picture of herself with her bloodhound breed dog.

Did you like seeing Hollywood actresses with their dogs?