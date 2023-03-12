Hailee Steinfeld, Margot Robbie and Jennifer Aniston, these names need no introduction. The leading stars from Hollywood, with a shining career timeline that they boast of with every walk, not only are venerated for their fashion but also their amazing fashion quotients, that these stars have carried with themselves. Owing to that, here we have shared Hailee Steinfeld, Margot Robbie and Jennifer Aniston’s most stunning looks in florals.

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee never fails to astound the netizens with her stylish fashion deck ups. Over the years, the actress has managed to bring forth the best fashion appeals to get awed over. The actress can be seen in a shining blue florally embellished midi dress. She completed the look with her short wavy hair, filled-in eyerbrows, dewy soft expressive eyes and nude pink lips.

She rounded it off with black pumps and a sheer handbag to complete the entire look. Posing with a smirk for the shutterbugs, the actress got us absolutely wowed.

Margot Robbie

Here’s when Margot Robbie stunned in a beautiful flared and ruffled white strappy floral dress. She decked in it at an event. The actress completed the look with her sleek mid-parted blonde hairbun, dewy eyes and red bold lips. She completed the look with a pair of silver strappy heels. Prepping it up blushed cheeks and beautiful smile, the actress catered nothing but goals.

Jennifer Aniston

Here’s when Jennifer Aniston got us absolutely wowed with her sheer look at an event. She can be seen wearing a pretty blue floral mini dress with a white floral layer underneath. The actress completed the look with her blonde sleek hairdo, gorgeous dewy eyes and nude pink lips. The actress rounded it off with a pair of drop earrings and black strappy heels.