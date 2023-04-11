Margot Robbie is a famous star in Hollywood. She is an Australian actress and producer known for her successful work in the industry. She has worked with many top actors in the industry, like Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith, and many others. And she has also kissed some onscreen. Though she is a big star in Hollywood, she can’t deny that she is an average human like us, so her girlfriends might ask who is the best kisser. In an interview a couple of months ago, the actress revealed who she finds the best kisser among the actors she has worked with. And this answer will surprise you. Check out below who is the best kisser according to Margot Robbie.

Margot Robbie’s Best Kisser

Margot Robbie was on a chat show with Diego for her film promotion Babylon, revealing in the candid chat, “All my girlfriends are like, Who’s the Best Kisser? They like they want it ranked.” Instantly, Diego reacted And? Also, the host goofed about it, saying, “Diego’s like And?” Margot Robbie said Diego is the best kisser cause he is sitting right next to me!”

However, the actress answered honestly, “Do you know my honest answer? There’s an English actor named Max Irons; we did a movie called Terminal, a little Indie film. And I remember thinking like he is a fantastic kisser.” And she would share this with her girlfriends the next time they asked. ” The next time my girlfriends ask who is the best kisser, I will say Max Irons.”

This interview clip is circulating and shared by an account name abouthollywoodglam.

Margot Robbie started her acting journey in high school. Later, she rose to fame from her role alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street. Later she worked in film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. Also, she was featured with Brad Pitt in the recent film Babylon.

